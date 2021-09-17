BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $422,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

