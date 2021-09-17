BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

