BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
