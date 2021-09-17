Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSE BGX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

