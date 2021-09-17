Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 51.1% in August

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. 88,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,510. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

