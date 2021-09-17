Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,315 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $105,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $350,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

