Blank Wallet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $307,424.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $307,424.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.53 or 0.07237052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.51 or 0.99839364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00823068 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.