Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $419,147.75 and $188.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

