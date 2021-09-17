Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195,872.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $195,872.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

