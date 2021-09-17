Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $211,191.68 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52.

BE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

