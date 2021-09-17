Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $55,992.51 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 2,836,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

