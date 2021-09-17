Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,884.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $114.93 million and approximately $94,884.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00132838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

