Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

BRBS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

