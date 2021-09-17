Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines makes up 2.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Blueprint Medicines worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,511. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

