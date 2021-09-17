Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,120 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up 0.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,948. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

