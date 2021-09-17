Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,120 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,515,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,948. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

