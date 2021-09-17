Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,945. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

