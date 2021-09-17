Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 4,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,771. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.