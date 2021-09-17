Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

