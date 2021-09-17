Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 18.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.