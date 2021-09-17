Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,556. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

