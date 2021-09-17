Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,711 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.90. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,666. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.78.

