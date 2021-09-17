Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

