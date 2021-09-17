Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

