Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. 47,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,083. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

