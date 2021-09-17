Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,083. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

