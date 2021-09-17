Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after buying an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. 214,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

