BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 292,062 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 276.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

