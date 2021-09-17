BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,227 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

