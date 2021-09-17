BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,624,009 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 2,308,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.67 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.