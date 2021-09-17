BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters stock opened at $399.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.01 and its 200-day moving average is $338.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

