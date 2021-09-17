BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $103.37 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.