BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $150.30 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

