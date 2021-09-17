BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.15 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

