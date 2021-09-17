BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Duke Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

