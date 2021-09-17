BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $24.32 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.17 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

