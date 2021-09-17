BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

CHKP opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

