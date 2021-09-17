BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 2.21% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 170,476 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12,410.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

