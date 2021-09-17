BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Zai Lab worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

