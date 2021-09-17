BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 61,135 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.