BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,570 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.30 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

