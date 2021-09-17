BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 442,019 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.