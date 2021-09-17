BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 70,339 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,339 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 483,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 57,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

