BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.