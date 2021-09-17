BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $279,717.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00007720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,496.87 or 0.99932532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00071017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00065068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,239 coins and its circulating supply is 903,451 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.