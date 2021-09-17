Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.35 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $10.35 million and $285,701.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

