Bondly Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $2.46 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

