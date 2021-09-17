Bondly Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Bondly has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

