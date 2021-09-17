BonFi (BNF) Price Tops $0.0047

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $249,069.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

