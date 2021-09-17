Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Head to Head Comparison

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.55 -$229.09 million N/A N/A Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.54 $888.88 million $1.95 10.05

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.30, suggesting a potential downside of 20.93%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

