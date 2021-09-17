Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,345.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,286.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

